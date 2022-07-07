Secret Service Director James Murray retiring to join Snapchat as chief security officer: report

Secret Service Director James Murray will retire at the end of this month to join Snapchat's parent company, Snap.

Murray will be Snap's new chief security officer and will report directly to CEO Evan Spiegel, Reuters reports.

The 27-year veteran of the Secret Service started off as a special agent in the New York Field Office in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become director in 2019.

"As Director, Murray contributed significantly to the agency’s continued professionalization and growth, and helped the agency navigate the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic, throughout which the agency continued executing its integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure," the Secret Service said Thursday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden congratulated Murray on his pivot to the private sector.

"Jim embodies the meaning of service over self, and protected the families of U.S. Presidents like they were part of his own," the Bidens said. "We are incredibly grateful for his service to our country and our family."