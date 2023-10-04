Searches for AI skills on gig platform surge as businesses embrace new tech

Interest in artificial intelligence exploded in the past year after the rollout of ChatGPT caught the public's attention, and fresh data indicates the frenzy for AI-related skills is far from over as more businesses embrace the technology.

Freelance digital services platform Fiverr's latest Business Trends Index released Thursday found global searches for AI content editing soared by 10,490% over the past six months, while inquiries for prompt engineering surged 7,345% and those related to AI video rose 3,746%.

Fiverr's analysis said its findings show tech remains top of mind for business leaders, and trends indicate they have refined their focus, seeking out AI experts to help them create tools and assets aligned with their specific needs.

"Businesses are taking advantage of the new tools at their fingertips and the growth potential for their bottom line," Fiverr COO Hila Klein said in a statement. "Data from our platform reveals that a variety of businesses — from retail stores to tech companies and shipping services — are pursuing new growth channels.

"With the wider adoption of AI tools and signs of a leveling economy, the last six months have brought a new sense of momentum."

But AI is not the only significant trend the study discovered. Fiverr said searches for retail-related gigs are also revving up ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The greatest search increase the study found was for Amazon A+ content, which jumped by 12,256% over the past six months. Inquiries for an e-commerce website developer went up by 3,333%, and those related to clothing stores went up 525%.

The third global trend Fiverr found was that service businesses appear to be stepping up their online strategies. Inquiries for trucking websites leaped 3,442%, while those for handyman websites went up 1,398% and property management website inquiries nearly just as much at 1,397%.

Fiverr's study also broke out the top trends from several countries. In the U.S., the greatest search increases on the platform were for Google business profiles at 4,263%, 3D product rendering at 791% and clothing tech pack at 611%.