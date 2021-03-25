Samsung announces cutting-edge 512 GB DDR5 RAM module

Who doesn’t want more speed at less power?

Samsung Electronics announced a cutting-edge new 512GB DDR5 RAM module Thursday – which it said would consume 13% less electricity while performing at twice the speed of existing high-end tech.

The South Korea-based tech company said its industry-first product is based on a new technology could High-K Metal Gate, or HKMG, and will be supported by Intel’s upcoming, state-of-the-art Xeon Scalable processors.

“By bringing this type of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing, we are able to offer our customers high-performance, yet energy-efficient memory solutions to power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities and beyond,” Young-Soo Sohn, the company’s vice president of DRAM memory planning, said in a statement.

The product is expected to meet supercomputing, AI and machine-learning needs before eventually arriving in consumer computers.

Samsung developed HKMG chips in 2018 – they use hafnium instead of silicon and have traditionally been used in logic semiconductors, the company said. But by putting it in DRAM modules, it will save on power consumption.

The 512 GB capacity is obtained by stacking eight layers of 16 GB chips, according to the company.

The new DDR5 modules are expected to come out later this year – as well Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed “Sapphire Rapids.”

“As the amount of data to be moved, stored and processed increases exponentially, the transition to DDR5 comes at a critical inflection point for cloud datacenters, networks and edge deployments,” Intel Vice President and GM of Memory and IO Technology Carolyn Duran said in a statement.

Due to supply and demand issues, the new RAM is expected to launch with a price hike of 30 to 40% before stabilizing, Bloomberg reported.