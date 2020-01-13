Expand / Collapse search
Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

Russian agents allegedly launched phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings

Associated Press
BOSTON — A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainan gas company at the center of the scandal involving President Donald Trump's efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Area 1, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in e-mail security.

Hunter Biden, son of the former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful, previously served on Burisma's board.

It was not clear from an eight-page report posted online by Area 1 what the hackers were looking for or may have obtained. Company officials did not immediately respond to e-mailed questions. The timing of the operation suggests, however, that the Russian agents could be searching for material that could damage the Bidens.