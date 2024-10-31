Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Google
Published

Russian court fines Google $2,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 for blocking YouTube content

Russia state media reported the fine will double every day if it is not paid within 90 days

close
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists Jack Hough, Al Root and Megan Leonhardt discuss the top three headlines of the week. video

Other tech giants could be next DOJ target after considering Google breakup: Al Root

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists Jack Hough, Al Root and Megan Leonhardt discuss the top three headlines of the week.

A Russian Court fined Menlo Park, California-based Google $2 decillion, which continues to grow each day over penalties for non-payment, for blocking content on YouTube, according to reports.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that Google owes the Russian government the equivalent of $2 decillion, a 34-figure number.

The world’s combined economy is estimated to be $110 trillion, a 15-figure number.

"Google was called by a Russian court to administrative liability under Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing channels on the YouTube platform," attorney Ivan Morozov told Tass. "The court ordered the company to restore these channels."

DOJ CONSIDERS GOOGLE BREAKUP AFTER INTERNET SEARCH MONOPOLY RULING

Google Logo

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The news agency reported that Morozov said the ruling stipulates that if Google does not pay the fine within nine months, the fine will double every day, with no limit to the number.

The ruling also stipulates that Google will be permitted to return to Russia only after complying with the court’s decision.

Google did not immediately respond to FOX Business for comment.

YOUTUBE BLOCKS RUSSIAN PARLIAMENT CHANNEL, DRAWING IRE FROM OFFICIALS

Russia Moscow

A picture taken on February 1, 2022 shows the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Kremlin (L) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia's building (R)in Moscow.  ((Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Reuters reported that on Thursday the Kremlin said Google should lift its block on Russian TV channels broadcasting on YouTube.

Google stopped posting ads to users in Russia in March 2022 and paused monetization of content which it deemed to exploit, dismiss or condone Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Since 2022, Google has blocked over 1,000 YouTube channels, including state-sponsored news, and over 5.5 million videos.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES GOOGLE VIOLATED ANTITRUST LAW

YouTube on phone

In this photo illustration, the logo of YouTube is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with a Google logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the huge sum, which he said he could not pronounce, was symbolic.

"These demands - they simply demonstrate the essence of our channels' claims against Google," Peskov said. "Google should not restrict the activities of our broadcasters, and Google is doing this.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Probably, this (the huge legal claims mounting up) should be a reason for Google's management to take notice and rectify the situation," Peskov added. "It's the best thing the company can do."

Reuters contributed to this report.