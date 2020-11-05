Roomba maker iRobot issues potential malfunction warning about certain docking stations

Roomba maker iRobot has warned users about a potential malfunction on certain Roomba i7+ docking stations.

“We are committed to delivering the best customer experience, and we take the quality and safety of our robotic cleaning technologies very seriously,” said iRobot, in a statement emailed to Fox News. “We have learned that certain Roomba i7+ Clean Base docking stations could malfunction and potentially present a hazard if liquids are collected by the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum and deposited into the Clean Base unit.”

The company notes that its vacuums are only designed for cleaning up dirt and debris from dry floors and carpets, explaining that they “should never be used to pick up any liquids.”

“This issue is specific to certain Clean Base docking stations; it does not involve the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum itself,” iRobot added, in its statement. “In addition, this issue only affects certain Clean Base units for the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum and not any other Roomba models.”

iRobot said that it is contacting customers with potentially affected units directly and is taking “the necessary steps” to resolve the situation for them.

The Roomba maker recently reported third-quarter revenue of $413 million, up 43% on the same period last year boosted by sales of the robot vacuum and its Braava robot mop.

