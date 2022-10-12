Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores

Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday.

Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.

The product line-up features a Floodlight Camera, Indoor and Outdoor Camera, Indoor Camera 360, Video Doorbell and Chime, Smart Bulbs, Smart Light Strips and Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs, the release said. Roku's smart home cameras range in price, with the indoor one starting at $26.99.

Users will be able to watch their Roku video doorbell and cameras through their Roku TV operating systems, the release said.

The company also rolled out an accompanying mobile app and a camera subscription plan that "includes cloud video recording history, smart alerts, package delivery notifications, and more," according to the release.

"We're expanding the Roku ecosystem for the tens of millions of households who already use Roku devices – or anyone looking for a new option to level-up their spaces with smart lighting, cameras and more," Mark Robins, vice president of Roku Smart Home, said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ROKU ROKU INC. 53.06 +1.36 +2.63% WMT WALMART INC. 131.16 -1.56 -1.18%

Laura Rush, the senior vice president of electronics, toys and seasonal at Walmart U.S., said the product line "allows our customers to easily enjoy the security and convenience afforded by these new products at Roku."

The product line has security features such as two-factor authentication, secure boot and user data encryption.

In late July, Roku reported $764.4 million in net revenue for the second quarter, up from $733.7 million during the same quarter the prior year. Its gross profit narrowed from $364.8 million to $355.1 million.