Are robots ready to take over jobs?

While an ongoing trade war is causing concern, there's a possible job war that may be going unnoticed.

A report by Oxford Economics said by 2030, robots will displace 20 million jobs.

Knightscope CEO William Santana Li, who helped develop a crime-fighting robot, told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto artificial intelligence is already affecting the marketplace but there's no reason to panic.

"The world is going to change more in the next 10 years than the last 100 years combined," Li said. "Maybe similar to when electricity first came online ... That's kind of analogous to what's going on today ... I think we're having to reframe the conversation on what impact A.I. and robotics would actually have on the world."

Li said he hopes one day America can be one of the safest countries in the world due to their use of robotics and A.I. And as for those 20 million jobs that could be taken over by robots by 2030, Li believes more jobs will be created because of the changing technologies.

"The concept of having a robot fleet maintenance person, we actually employ folks like that," Li said. "You're going to create a bunch of new jobs that never existed before. And, yes, it's going to be a huge transition along the way, but in some cases, we're literally short people."

Li used the example of how there aren't many law enforcement officers in America charged with securing the safety of almost 328 million people across all 50 states, so he's hopeful robots can alleviate some of the pressure those first responders feel.