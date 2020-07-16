Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence

White Castle tests robot chef 'Flippy'

'The robot doesn't ever feel the heat,' said Miso Robotics CEO Buck Jordan

Robotic chefs taking over the kitchen

Miso Robotics CEO and co-founder Buck Jordan discusses new robotics which have the ability service kitchens in restaurants.

As artificial intelligence begins to work its way into business operations, robots can now run full-service kitchens.

Miso Robotics CEO and co-founder Buck Jordan told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney how the kitchen assistant called “Flippy” operates and handles food, as the robotic arm is seen in a White Castle kitchen dropping french fries into a pot of oil behind him. The fast-food chain on Tuesday announced plans to put the robotic chef to the test.

“The robot has just dispensed frozen product from a machine,” he said. “And it's now agitating the fryer. So it's really a full service, autonomous fry-maker, essentially.”

Miso Robotics

Jordan said the robots cook the food exactly to standard at “precisely the right time.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a rush. It doesn't matter if the worker’s pressured,” he said. “The robot doesn't ever feel the heat. So it always cooks the product perfectly.”

The product will cost restaurant owners $30,000 plus a $1,500 service fee per month. But Jordan said they’re focusing on making it more affordable for small businesses.

