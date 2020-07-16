White Castle tests robot chef 'Flippy'

As artificial intelligence begins to work its way into business operations, robots can now run full-service kitchens.

Miso Robotics CEO and co-founder Buck Jordan told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney how the kitchen assistant called “Flippy” operates and handles food, as the robotic arm is seen in a White Castle kitchen dropping french fries into a pot of oil behind him. The fast-food chain on Tuesday announced plans to put the robotic chef to the test.

“The robot has just dispensed frozen product from a machine,” he said. “And it's now agitating the fryer. So it's really a full service, autonomous fry-maker, essentially.”

Jordan said the robots cook the food exactly to standard at “precisely the right time.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a rush. It doesn't matter if the worker’s pressured,” he said. “The robot doesn't ever feel the heat. So it always cooks the product perfectly.”

The product will cost restaurant owners $30,000 plus a $1,500 service fee per month. But Jordan said they’re focusing on making it more affordable for small businesses.

