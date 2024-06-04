IKEA to open virtual store in Roblox – and pay employees real money

Swedish furniture chain IKEA announced it will be hiring 10 workers for an unconventional employment opportunity — inside an IKEA "store" in the video game Roblox.

Opening June 24, "The Co-Worker Game," a virtual IKEA universe, will be an "immersive experience" that gives Roblox players "the opportunity to experience IKEA's unique approach to careers," a June 3 release from IKEA said.

"We're excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life," Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager at IKEA U.K. and Ireland, said in the release.

"At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression," Taylor also said.

"Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world."

In the game, the paid IKEA employees (who are called "co-workers" both in the game and at IKEA's physical locations) will "flex their skills, help customers and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world," IKEA said.

Other Roblox players will be able to "work, explore and experience" the virtual IKEA, said the furniture chain, including looking through the showrooms and using virtual versions of IKEA's products to organize.

Just as in the company's physical stores, the virtual IKEA will have a cafeteria where a Roblox player can "work."

Players "can venture to IKEA’s famous Swedish Food Market and Bistro and serve up endless amounts of meatballs," said the release.

Applications for the roles opened on June 3 and will close June 16, said IKEA.

The position is only open to residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland and who are over the age of 18.

Those hired will be paid £13.15 per hour (about $16.80 in U.S. dollars), the same hourly rate for an IKEA employee at a physical store in London.

FOX Business reached out to IKEA U.K. and Ireland, as well as IKEA USA, for additional comment.

Roblox, according to its website, "is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine."

The game platform was created in 2004 and went public in 2021.

On the platform, users can play games that are created by other users.

"The Co-Worker Game" will be one of these games.