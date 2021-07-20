Retired astronaut on Bezos' Blue Origin launch: The door of private tourism space flight open

Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield joined FOX Business' "Morning with Maria" to discuss Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin crew making history on the New Shepard during its first human flight. He argued that this is the beginning of regular Americans going into space within the next 10 to 20 years.

BLUE ORIGIN REVEALS JEFF BEZOS FLIGHT

CHRIS HADFIELD: This is an amazing summer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

I mean, just a week ago, Richard Branson flew on his version of a spaceship, Jeff Bezos and others are going to fly this morning on their version of a spaceship. And there are four flying on a SpaceX spaceship into orbit in September.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

All that's happening within about two months this summer. So it is the door of private tourism kind of space flight happening for the first time in history. Amazing to be able to watch it.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: