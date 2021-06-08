Relativity Space looks to challenge SpaceX, Blue Origin with first 3D-printed rockets

Relativity Space has raised $650 million in Series E equity funding as the aerospace company looks to take on Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin with the first 3D-printed rockets.

Fidelity Management & Research Company led the funding round, with participation from investors including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, actor Jared Leto, co-founder and former Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff, BlackRock, Centricus, Coatue, and Soroban Capital.

The fresh capital brings the company's estimated valuation to about $4.2 billion, the second most valuable private equity space company behind SpaceX, with total funding of $1.3 billion to date.

JEFF BEZOS WILL TRAVEL TO SPACE ON BLUE ORIGIN ROCKET

The funding will go towards scaling of the company's Terran R program and long-term infrastructure development. Terran R will be developed by the same 3D printers and team of Terran 1, which is now 85% complete and will launch later this year from the company's launch site in Cape Canaveral.

Terran R is a two-stage, 216-foot-tall, entirely reusable rocket with a 16-foot diameter and 5-meter payload fairing. Relativity Space says the rocket will be capable of launching 44,000 pounds to low-Earth orbit beginning in 2024. The rocket is outfitted with seven 3D-printed Aeon R rocket engines capable of 302,000 pounds of thrust each, while its upper stage houses one Aeon 1 vac engine.

The Long Beach, California-based company can crank out a full-size rocket in just under 60 days with 100 fewer parts than the typical rocket.

According to CEO Tim Ellis, Relativity's mission is to build humanity's industrial base on Mars.

"We were inspired to make this vision a reality, and believe there needs to be dozens to hundreds of companies working to build humanity’s multiplanetary future on Mars," Ellis said in a statement. "Scalable, autonomous 3D printing is inevitably required to thrive on Mars, and Terran R is the second product step in a long-term journey Relativity is planning ahead."

Relativity Space is planning to offer its customers a point-to-point space freighter capable of future missions between Earth, the Moon and Mars and has recently inked contracts with travel technology company TriSept, the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA. The company has over 400 employees with plans to hire an additional 200 team members this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jeff Bezos announced earlier this week that he and his brother Mark will join one lucky auction winner on Blue Origin's first crewed flight scheduled for July 20. They will fill three of the six seats on New Shepard's first crewed suborbital flight, traveling to an altitude of more than 340,000 feet .

The spacecraft — named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard — has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space above the Kármán Line which is an imaginary boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space, according to Blue Origin.

Blue Origin's three-phase online auction kicked off last month, with bidding set to conclude on June 12. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the highest bid is $3.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell previously stated that Starship's first orbital flight could happen as early as later this year or as late as March 2022. In a Federal Communications Commission filing last month, SpaceX confirmed that the flight will originate from the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, facilities and will last around 90 minutes.

The booster stage will separate around three minutes into flight and land in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 20 miles from the shore. The Starship will then continue flying between the Florida Straights and achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing roughly 62 miles of the northwest coast of Kauai "in a soft ocean landing," the filing says. The maximum altitude reached by the Starship is expected to be around 72 miles.

SpaceX successfully landed its fifth test flight last month. During the uncrewed Starship SN-15's six-minute flight, the spacecraft rocketed upward, conducted a "belly flop" maneuver and finally righted itself before landing vertically.

Relativity Space will also face competition from billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, which conducted its first crewed mission of its VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo spacecraft from New Mexico's Spaceport America last month.