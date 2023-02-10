Reddit hacked: Internal data accessed after phishing attack

Reddit said a hacker had gained access to some internal documents and business information last weekend.

The website announced in an update on Friday that its team became aware of a sophisticated phishing campaign targeting employees on Feb. 5. After obtaining one employee's credentials, the attacker gained access to some of Reddit's internal systems.

The information that was accessed may have included limited Reddit code, limited contact information for a small number of company contacts and both current and former employees, as well as limited advertiser information.

Reddit said that no high-risk data was accessed, including credit card details, company financial information, account passwords, or campaign strategy or performance.

Production systems, including the Reddit Ads platform, were not impacted and continue to operate as normal.

"Based on our investigation thus far, we have no evidence to suggest that any Reddit information has been published or distributed online," Reddit said.

Reddit said the employee had self-reported, and its security team quickly responded to remove the infiltrator's access, notify law enforcement and initiate and internal investigation.

"Similar phishing attacks have been recently reported and are being investigated by law enforcement. We’re continuing to investigate the situation internally and working to fortify our security posture against these types of attacks," it said.