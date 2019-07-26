Realogy CEO on Amazon partnership: Excited together to reinvent the move in experience

Realogy announced a new partnership with Amazon called TurnKey. The companies’ plan is for the new program to help streamline the process of buying a home and moving in. Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider says the partnership will innovate the home-buying process for consumers, telling the Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne, “We’re excited together to reinvent the move-in experience for consumers.”

Continue Reading Below

“TurnKey is a product that Amazon and Realogy together are putting out there to make consumers’ lives easier,” Schneider explained.

According to Schneider Realogy’s role will be in helping connect potential homebuyers with real estate agents.

“We will connect you with a great real estate agent across our brands, Caldwell Banker, Sotherby’s International Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, ERA or Century 21,” Schneider said.

Once a consumer buys a home, Amazon then helps relieve some of the anxiety from the move-in experience.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“Once you purchase your dream house, Amazon will step in and outfit that dream house with both a series of smart home products and they’ll give you a menu of home Amazon services, like painting, cleaning, handy-man services that you can actually use to help make that stressful move-in experience much, much easier,” Schneider told Payne.