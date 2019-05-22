Privacy protection will become a reality through the legal process, Tufts University professor says

The United States is now pondering a ban on Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision which manufactures cameras and artificial intelligence powered products.

“In China you have an Orwellian surveillance state where everyone watches you,” Tufts University Professor Joel Trachtman said on FOX Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Wednesday. “Their surveillance gear has been used to do surveillance against Muslims in China.”

As we move toward 5G technology, the professor warns that “It’s very difficult to be comfortable that these things are safe,” adding that “it isn’t just about 5G but all internet related things.”

As a result, he feels we need legal protection to keep us safe, but warns that we may be at the mercy of each countries’ laws.