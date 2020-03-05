Porsche, chasing Tesla, expands its electric charging stations

It’s about to get easier to find a place to charge your Porsche.

The luxury car brand announced it’s expanding its global charging network by 900 stations to include a total of 1,035 charging points in roughly 20 countries.

Drivers with the brand’s electric Taycan model, as well as plug-in hybrids, can find the spots at select airports, hotels, marinas, museums, shopping malls and sports clubs.

“Thanks to Porsche Destination Charging, we are adding popular locations to our charging network while also highlighting our claim to be a driver of the expansion of electric mobility,” Martin Urschel, Porsche vice president of Smart Mobility Sales & Operations, said in a statement. “By the end of 2020, we aim to provide a total of 2,000 charging locations.”

Taycan owners can already get three years of free charging at hundreds of U.S. stations run by electric car charging company Electrify America, according to TechCrunch. That includes more than 300 highway stations in 42 states and 184 sites in 17 metro areas.

Along with its charging stations in the United States, the Porsche program will roll out additional stations in Italy, Germany and Spain, as well as in other countries like Brazil.

The rollout of more charging stations brings the automaker a bit closer to Tesla, which already has nearly 20,000 stations at 4,000 locations worldwide, according to Electrek.

In a report, Capital One found that it costs roughly $1,117 per year to run a new gas-powered vehicle compared to just $485 per year to run a new electric car.

