Police test non-lethal Batman-like BolaWrap tool

BolaWrap looks like something out of Batman, but it could soon be a standard tool for American police officers.

“It fires out an eight-foot Kevlar tether from a distance of 10 to 25 feet that will wrap around either the arms or legs [of a suspect],” Wrap Technologies president Tom Smith told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo of BolaWrap.

The benefit of this tool, which its Smith described as like something out of Batman or Spiderman, is that it gives police the ability to restrain suspects from a distance, having the effect of handcuffing a criminal from 10 to 25 feet.

Smith continued that the Los Angeles Police Department has recently tested BolaWrap.

“There’s a lot of strain right now between law enforcement and communities and they’re looking for something like this that doesn’t hurt them to be able to end those situations safely,” Smith said.

Currently, the police are equipped with pepper spray, batons, Tasers, and firearms. BolaWrap’s goal is to get these officers a device that does not rely on pain, smith said.

BolaWrap fires its Kevlar cord at a rate of 500 feet per second and uses two number 10 fish hooks that act as anchors for the cord, Smith explained. These hooks can though piece bare skin if hit directly, he added.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to compare the risk, right. So we’re reducing the exposure to somebody getting hurt to try to end that situation before it escalates to a higher level of force,” Smith said.

The device is being well received and law enforcement is "clamoring" for it, Smith concluded.