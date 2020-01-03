Sony's PlayStation Vue subscribers get free month as streaming service shutting down

Sony’s PlayStation Vue service is set to shut down in a few weeks, so some subscribers were reportedly surprised to discover emails thanking them for paying for another month of the service.

The “thank you for your purchase” emails went out Friday morning, Cord Cutters News reported. But the amount charged was actually $0.

Sony has said active paid subscribers would receive their final charge for Vue in December and that they’d continue to receive access to the service until Jan. 30, when it shuts down for good.

The company announced in late October that it would shut down the streaming service, which it had launched in 2015. John Kodera, deputy president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote in a blog post that “the highly competitive pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected.”

“Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business,” Kodera wrote.

Video streaming has become increasingly competitive since Sony launched Vue. The announcement came as Apple, Disney and NBCUniversal were preparing to launch streaming services.

