Parler sues Amazon again, alleging breach of contract, defamation

Social media company Parler filed a second lawsuit against Amazon and Amazon Web Services this week, alleging breach of contract and defamation.

The company, a conservative alternative to Twitter that championed free speech, initially filed a suit against Amazon after it was removed from its platform following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In late January, a judge ruled against Parler’s request to force Amazon to restore the company to its web hosting services.

Parler called Amazon a “bully” in the new suit, filed Tuesday in Washington state, claiming the company had removed Parler from its cloud services only when former President Trump had been deplatfomed by Twitter and Facebook and Parler was poised to become competition if the former president brought his millions of followers to the site.

"The true reason why AWS decided to suspend and/or terminate its contract with Parler was not because of any alleged breach of the contract, but because AWS did not want Parler to be able to provide a new platform to conservative voices, including Donald Trump, or to compete effectively with other microblogging platforms such as Twitter," Parler attorney Angelo Calfo wrote in the lawsuit.

The company said Amazon’s claims it was removed because it wasn’t responsibly deleting violent rhetoric on the site were false, saying it had removed any “arguably inappropriate content” and in the two years before Amazon ousted Parler it had not expressed any major concerns over its content.

The lawsuit noted that Parler had been valued at around $1 billion before it was removed by Amazon’s “unlawful actions,” alleging it has permanently lost millions of dollars and its reputation.

Amazon said Parler was “okay” regarding any “problematic” content just two days before it announced the company’s removal, the lawsuit alleged.

Amazon Web Services had known Parler used a “reactive system to deal with problematic content – and not once had AWS said that such a system was insufficient or in violation of the parties’ contract," it said.

In the lawsuit, Parler claimed it was a victim of "Amazon’s efforts to destroy an up-and-coming technology company through deceptive, defamatory, anticompetitive, and bad faith conduct.”