Parler to sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series driver JJ Yeley's car in upcoming race

Parler, a self-described free speech social media platform that is favored by conservatives, will sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series driver JJ Yeley’s No. 17 car during a race later this month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the company said Tuesday.

Yeley’s car will display Parler’s logo during the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event is the first playoff race of the second-tier NASCAR circuit’s playoffs.

"It’s great having Parler on board for this race," Yeley said in a statement. "I think Parler echoes the sentiment of a lot of NASCAR fans and myself, that free speech and the ability to have open conversation on or offline without fear is an important part of this country."

Parler CEO George Farmer said the platform sought to partner with a driver "who embodies the values important to both the Parler and NASCAR communities," according to a press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"JJ Yeley is that guy," Farmer said.

The NASCAR promotion is Parler’s latest effort to reestablish itself following a contentious year. Apple and Alphabet-owned Google each removed Parler from their app stores following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, while Amazon banned the app from using its web-hosting platform.

All three companies cited concerns that Parler had not taken adequate steps to address posts inciting violence following reports linking the platform to the Jan. 6 riot. The actions prompted legal action from Parler, which accused the prominent tech firms of censorship.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple reinstated Parler to its app store in April after the platform agreed to make changes to align with Apple’s content policy.

Parler has billed itself as an alternative to platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which have drawn scrutiny from Republican lawmakers over their content moderation and privacy practices. The company’s press release noted it is an "inclusive social media platform, welcoming people from all political affiliations and with all viewpoints."