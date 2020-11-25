How to keep Amazon holiday gifts a surprise from family members

Amazon customers buying gifts through Prime in the U.S. can now do so while keeping their orders a surprise from others in the same household.

The e-commerce giant is offering a number of ways to keep gifts ordered through the platform "spoiler-free," including map tracking, share tracking, delivery photos and estimated delivery time windows, according to the company.

"This year many customers and their families are opting to stay home so the challenge of keeping those special gifts under wraps from family, friends or loved ones is going to be greater than ever," John Felton, vice president of Amazon Global Delivery Services, said in a statement.

He continued: "We’re helping customers keep their orders a surprise this year and have a number of ways we’re providing them more flexibility, control and convenience over their deliveries—whether that’s ordering to an alternative pickup location, tracking their package en route to their home, or consolidating their deliveries to a single day so they can plan ahead."

While users can already "archive" order history and remove search history so that those who share accounts won't see surprise orders, customers can now take advantage of tools that allow them to track the progress of deliveries and make sure someone is home when they arrive.

Customers can track deliveries via map when drivers are closeby and share order tracking with friends or family members who may be able to pick up packages as soon as they arrive at a location. The company is also offering delivery photos for confirmation that a package arrived and new delivery windows between two and four hours.

Users can also have all orders delivered in one day using Amazon Day to consolidate the number of days packages delivered to one location and use garage delivery with Key by Amazon to keep packages secretive or safe from poor weather conditions.

E-commerce platforms are expected to see a surge in business before the holidays as people avoid in-person gift shopping.

