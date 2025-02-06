Expand / Collapse search
OpenAI's ChatGPT briefly goes down for users across the globe

OpenAI responded to another major outage on ChatGPT and other applications in late December

What will Trump do for artificial intelligence?

ChatGPT users around the globe were reportedly experiencing issues with the OpenAI chatbot late Wednesday. 

According to Down Detector, users began reporting problems at OpenAI around 8:30 p.m. 

The San Francisco-based company said it was investigating the issues as users from Japan to Australia were reporting issues. 

Around 15 minutes later, the company said it was "starting to see recovery in API and Sora," adding: "We are continuing to investigate this issue." 

The issue appeared to be resolved just before 12 a.m. EST. A company spokesperson told FOX Business after midnight: "All systems are currently operational." 

OpenAI responded to a major outage on ChatGPT and other applications in late December. The company said the issue had been caused by an upstream provider, which is a company that connects to a local internet service provider’s network to the internet. 

Wednesday night’s outage comes a day after the company said it was rolling out an education-specific version of its chatbot to around 500,000 students and faculty at California State University as it looks to expand its user base in the academic sector and counter competition from rivals like Google’s Alphabet. 

