OpenAI responds to major outage on ChatGPT, other applications

OpenAI is working to fix an issue that caused major outages in its applications, including ChatGPT.

A statement from the artificial intelligence (AI) company, posted on the social media platform X just after 4 p.m. ET Thursday, noted "most" of ChatGPT, the API and Sora were down.

An error status page shows OpenAI identified an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora at 2 p.m. and began investigating.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN TO DONATE $1M TO TRUMP'S INAUGURAL FUND

OpenAI said the issue was caused by an upstream provider, which is a company that connects a local internet service provider's network to the internet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % OPENAI NO DATA AVAILABLE - - -

Two additional updates at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. noted OpenAI was "continuing to work on a fix for [the] issue."

As of 6:30 p.m., ChatGPT and the APIs were partially recovered, and Sora was fully operational.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING WITH TRUMP ADMIN, SAYS US MUST BUILD BEST AI INFRASTRUCTURE

"We're sorry for the trouble this is causing," the company wrote. "We’ve identified the issue and have started recovery. We hope to be back asap."

Users around the world took to X to comment on the outages, with some noting the crash inhibited their ability to do research and complete school or work assignments.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson for OpenAI on Thursday referred FOX Business to the statement and declined to provide further comment on the outages.