OpenAI responds to major outage on ChatGPT, other applications

ChatGPT among AI sites that crashed on Thursday

OpenAI is working to fix an issue that caused major outages in its applications, including ChatGPT.

A statement from the artificial intelligence (AI) company, posted on the social media platform X just after 4 p.m. ET Thursday, noted "most" of ChatGPT, the API and Sora were down.

An error status page shows OpenAI identified an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora at 2 p.m. and began investigating.

The logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI

The logo of ChatGPT is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI in Ankara, Turkey, on July 11, 2023. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI said the issue was caused by an upstream provider, which is a company that connects a local internet service provider's network to the internet.

Two additional updates at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. noted OpenAI was "continuing to work on a fix for [the] issue."

As of 6:30 p.m., ChatGPT and the APIs were partially recovered, and Sora was fully operational.

OpenAI ChatGPT

The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with the ChatGPT logo in the background. (Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We're sorry for the trouble this is causing," the company wrote. "We’ve identified the issue and have started recovery. We hope to be back asap."

Users around the world took to X to comment on the outages, with some noting the crash inhibited their ability to do research and complete school or work assignments.

ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop

The ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on April 11, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for OpenAI on Thursday referred FOX Business to the statement and declined to provide further comment on the outages.