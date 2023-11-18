Expand / Collapse search
OpenAI investors reportedly trying to reinstate former CEO Sam Altman

Altman said that he 'loved' his time at OpenAI

OpenAI investors are reportedly attempting to bring back CEO Sam Altman after the entrepreneur was removed from the company Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's leading shareholders are trying to reinstate the former CEO. Microsoft is the primary shareholder of the company, having invested $13 million, while the second-largest backer is Thrive Capital.

It is unclear why Altman was suddenly fired from OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, on Friday. A press release from the company said that Altman was not "consistently candid in his communications" with board members.

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that Altman is currently working on a new AI venture.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives a speech

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives a speech during a meeting in Paris in May. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

"i loved my time at openai," Altman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people." 

"will have more to say about what’s next later," he added. 

Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a conference in June. (Getty/File)

Greg Brockman, who served as president of OpenAI, left soon after Altman was fired. Sources reported that he is expected to join Altman's new company.

"I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible," Brockman wrote on X. "But based on today’s news, I quit. Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe [Artificial General Intelligence] that benefits all of humanity."

Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, arrive at the White House in May for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on artificial intelligence, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/File / AP Newsroom)

Fox Business reached out to OpenAI for a statement, but has not heard back.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Reuters contributed to this report.