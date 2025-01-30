OpenAI announces US National Laboratories partnership, plans to support work on nuclear security and more

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced an agreement to collaborate with U.S. National Laboratories, indicating that it plans to assist in various fields, including nuclear security.

The company plans to deploy its AI on a supercomputer.

"Under this agreement, OpenAI will work with Microsoft and will deploy o1 or another o-series model on Venado, an NVIDIA supercomputer at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) where it will be a shared resource for researchers from Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia National Labs," OpenAI noted.

OpenAI suggested its models will be leveraged in various areas of research.

The company said its models will be used in "Accelerating the basic science that underpins U.S. global technological leadership," "Identifying new approaches to treating and preventing disease," "Enhancing cybersecurity and protecting the American power grid," "Achieving a new era of U.S. energy leadership by unlocking the full potential of natural resources and revolutionizing the nation’s energy infrastructure," "Improving U.S. security through improved detection of natural and man-made threats, such as biology and cyber, before they emerge" and "Deepening our understanding of the forces that govern the universe, from fundamental mathematics to high-energy physics."

The company also indicated that it plans to supply support in the area of nuclear security.

"The Labs also lead a comprehensive program in nuclear security, focused on reducing the risk of nuclear war and securing nuclear materials and weapons worldwide. This use case is highly consequential, and we believe it is critical for OpenAI to support it as part of our commitment to national security. Our partnership will support this work, with careful and selective review of use cases and consultations on AI safety from OpenAI researchers with security clearances," the organization noted.

OpenAI noted that the partnership "builds on our successful earlier collaboration⁠ with Los Alamos National Laboratory, where we worked closely with wet labs to assess the risks posed by the most advanced models in creating bioweapons (such as human-designed pandemics). We anticipate that this engagement will lead to broader safety collaborations across a variety of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risks."