Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cyber Security

Ransomware attack thought tied to Russia-linked group hitting hundreds of businesses, cybersecurity firm says

The hackers targeted trusted support service providers in the hopes of penetrating customer networks

close
Former Bush 43 White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton reacts to Biden telling Putin certain critical infrastructure should be 'off limits' from cyberattacks. video

Fmr White House info chief on cyberattacks: All civilian targets should be 'off limits'

Former Bush 43 White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton reacts to Biden telling Putin certain critical infrastructure should be 'off limits' from cyberattacks.

A cybercrime organization with ties to Russia is believed to have launched a massive ransomware attack that involves hundreds of companies, according to a cybersecurity firm.

The ongoing attack has affected more than 200 companies so far, cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs told FOX Business on Friday night.

The hackers targeted trusted support service providers in the hopes of penetrating customer networks.

Huntress told FOX Business that it has three partners that have been affected, with roughly 200 customer businesses encrypted.

"We were first notified at 12:35 ET today and it has been an all-hands-on-deck evolution to respond and make the community aware," John Hammond, senior security researcher at Huntress, said in a statement.

LINKEDIN INVESTIGATES DATA LEAKED ON CYBERCRIMINAL SITE

Huntress "strongly" believes the ransomware attack was spearheaded by REvil/Sodinikibi. REvil is the group that was named as responsible for another massive attack on critical U.S. infrastructure earlier this year.

The hack was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Two major ransomware attacks temporarily halted operations at the world’s largest meat supplier JBS and Colonial Pipeline earlier this year. Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by groups with ties to Russia.

President Biden said that he addressed cyberattacks when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, outlining certain critical infrastructure that should be off limits.