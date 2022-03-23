Okta warns 366 customers could potentially be impacted by Lapsus$ hack

Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury warned on Wednesday that a total of 366 customers could potentially be impacted after hacking group Lapsus$ gained remote access to a support engineer's computer at third-party sub-processor Sitel from Jan. 16-21.

The authentication firm's security team received an alert on Jan. 20 that a new password was added to a Sitel employee’s Okta account from a new location. Okta's security team immediately investigated the alert, worked with its service desk to contain and reset the user's account and notified Sitel, which partnered with a forensic firm to perform an investigation. The investigation was conducted until Feb. 28, with findings given to Sitel on March 17.

On Tuesday, Okta received the complete investigation report from Sitel after Lapsus$ shared screenshots of its internal systems online. Okta's investigation determined that the screenshots were linked to the January incident and that Lapsus$ obtained remote access using a remote desktop protocol (RDP).

"While the attacker never gained access to the Okta service via account takeover, a machine that was logged into Okta was compromised and they were able to obtain screenshots and control the machine through the RDP session," Bradbury said. "I am greatly disappointed by the long period of time that transpired between our notification to Sitel and the issuance of the complete investigation report. Upon reflection, once we received the Sitel summary report we should have moved more swiftly to understand its implications."

According to Okta, Sitel's support engineers use an internally built application called SuperUser to perform basic management functions of Okta customer tenants. The program allows them to use customer support tools including Jira, Slack, Splunk, RingCentral, and support tickets through Salesforce. However, they are unable to create or delete users, download customer databases or access source code repositories.

The 366 potentially impacted customers account for approximately 2.5% of customers whose Okta tenant was accessed by Sitel. Okta noted it would receive a report that shows actions performed on their Okta tenant by Sitel during the five-day window when Lapsus$ had access.

"As with all security incidents, there are many opportunities for us to improve our processes and our communications," Bradbury added. "I’m confident that we are moving in the right direction and this incident will only serve to strengthen our commitment to security."

As of Jan. 31, more than 15,000 customers across nearly every industry use the Okta Identity Cloud to secure and manage identities around the world, including more than 3,100 customers with an annual contract value greater than $100,000.

Okta's customers include universities, nonprofits, government agencies, organizations with fewer than 100 employees and companies in the Fortune 50 with up to hundreds of thousands of employees.

Examples listed on its website include Lululemon, Grubhub, JetBlue Airways, Peloton, Sonos and T-Mobile.

Lapsus$, also known as DEV-0537, steals sensitive data from its victims, which is used for extortion.

Its tactics include phone-based social engineering; SIM-swapping; accessing personal email accounts of employees; paying employees, suppliers, or business partners for access to credentials and multifactor authentication (MFA) approval; and intruding in the crisis-communication calls and internal communications platforms of their targets.

The group has targeted organizations across the globe in government, technology, telecom, media, retail, and health care sectors as well as individual user accounts at cryptocurrency exchanges.

