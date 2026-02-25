NVIDIA CEO says artificial intelligence boom is just getting started: 'AI is going to be everywhere'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the artificial intelligence boom is only just beginning and nowhere near its peak, predicting that AI is "going to be everywhere" as the industry enters a decade of growth.

Huang made the comments during an interview airing Thursday on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" with host Liz Claman.

"AI is just going to be everywhere. So we have plenty of runway, lots and lots of growth ahead of us," he said.

"It will take time, but we have lots of time," he continued. "I think this is where, at the beginning of probably about a decade of buildout, people think that it looks like a lot of capacity being built. But in fact, it's a very small amount of the total capacity the world needs. The amount of computation we need is far greater than the amount of capacity we're putting online this year and next year."

Huang also said that his company has guided to zero revenue from sales to China in the current quarter, but they are "hoping for more."

Asked why that remains the case even after the Trump administration opened channels for certain chip sales to China, Huang said NVIDIA is still waiting on customers to decide how much to purchase.

"We've approved for some narrow licenses for some customers, and now the customers have to decide for themselves how much they're allowed to buy," Huang said.

He also said the concern that China is going to use American technology to advance its AI industry is "poorly placed."

"Obviously, they have their own technology," he added. "I think the concerns about China relying on American technology to advance their AI industry are just poorly placed. AI includes energy. It includes the chip industry that we're part of. It also includes, of course, models and applications. And it's a fiber layer cake, if you will. Every single layer has an industry and all of those industries should go compete around the world to go secure AI leadership for the United States."

He emphasized that he believes the decision to block the United States out of the China market "has surely proven to be the wrong decision."

The NVIDIA executive went on to explain how jobs could be impacted by AI, predicting that it's "sensible" to expect that "some jobs will be obsolete in the future, many new jobs will be created and most jobs will be changed."

Though Huang noted that AI is creating jobs all over the U.S. through factories, data centers, chip plants and computer plants that need to be built to advance the technology.

"The number of trade skill labor jobs that we're creating around the United States is really quite extraordinary," he said. "I'm delighted to see it, and that's a whole segment of our economy and a whole of our society that we really would love to have built back in the United Sates so that we could become a reindustrialized country again."

Addressing potential unemployment as a result of AI, he said, "one of the things that's really helpful is to think about work, think about jobs, both as a task that's involved in the job as well as the purpose of the job."

Huang further spoke on the progression of AI, saying that while it is already "super intelligent" in "narrow spaces," it is going to "change every single month."

"This year is going to be a pretty big breakthrough for artificial general intelligence, and we're seeing that now," he said. "We've seen that floodgate for enterprise usage of AI really starting to grow. So this is a great time."

