Jon Taffer says AI 'doesn’t get sick' as restaurants struggle to find workers

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer tells FOX Business that male workforce decline is pushing operators toward technology solutions

How AI is quietly transforming America’s restaurants

Artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping restaurant operations, but not necessarily in the way diners might expect.

As labor shortages persist and costs remain elevated, "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to say that technology is becoming a critical back-of-house tool rather than a front-facing replacement for hospitality.

Taffer explained that staffing challenges are pushing operators to look for new efficiencies.

"We're struggling to find people. The male workforce is declining in America… So finding employees is difficult… AI is a great way to provide efficiency and streamline operations," he said.

LAWMAKERS DEBATE AI’S IMPACT ON WHITE-COLLAR JOBS AS DISRUPTION FEARS GROW

Rather than placing machines between customers and staff, Taffer emphasized that human interaction remains central to the dining experience.

"I don't put AI in the front of the house. I don't want you interacting with the machine. I want you to be interacting with people. I think that connectivity is very important," he said.

Instead, AI is deployed behind the scenes, where it can directly impact margins.

"All of my AI is back of the house. We manage inventory. We manage order process. We track ticket times. We track all of these incentives. We can track labor costs down to the moment. But AI in the back of house is a powerful, powerful asset for us. It can save us considerable dollars," Taffer said.

The financial case, he said, is straightforward.

"It doesn't get sick." 

Taffer has decades of hands-on industry experience as a longtime, no-nonsense hospitality consultant. He has built a reputation on helping struggling restaurants while preserving the human connection that sits at the heart of the business.

