Nvidia CEO says companies, people who take advantage of AI will benefit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told graduates at the National Taiwan University commencement ceremony that they should learn about artificial intelligence in order to not be left behind.

"Agile companies will take advantage of AI and boost their position. Companies less so will perish," Huang said in his commencement address.

"While some worry that AI may take their jobs, someone who’s expert with AI will," he noted.

Huang, in his speech, predicted that AI technology would also be used as a co-pilot to increase productivity and to create new jobs that haven’t existed before — making others obsolete.

Notably, in another speech on Monday, he said that the introduction of AI means everyone can be a computer programmer.

Huang told a crowd of thousands at the Computex forum in Taipei, Taiwan, that all people must do is speak to the computer, hailing the end of what Huang called the "digital divide."

"The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now — you just have to say something to the computer," he said.

Huang told attendees that there was "no question" that the world is in a new computing era.

"Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies," Huang said.

"The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast," he noted. "This is going to touch literally every single industry."

Huang also held a demonstration, writing a pop song about the company using a system. He also unveiled several new applications, including a partnership with WPP, the world's largest advertising group.

Nvidia's market value topped $1 trillion on Tuesday, making the chipmaker the first in its industry to hit the milestone. Shares hit $404.98 in morning trading, exceeding the $404.85 level needed to reach the new high.

Nvidia is deeply involved in AI in a number of areas, as it produces semiconductors, high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) used in supercomputers and machine learning applications.

Last week, the company forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates. It said it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

