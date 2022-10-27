North Carolina homeowner says her new home was listed on Airbnb by evicted tenant

A North Carolina woman said her recently purchased condo was listed on Airbnb without her knowledge or consent.

Natalie Siburt, who works for a mortgage company, took to Instagram last week to share her story. She said she purchased her home last month and had recently moved in. A few days later, a man with a suitcase knocked on the door and said he had booked the residence on Airbnb.

Siburt said she explained to him that there had been a mistake and contacted Airbnb.

"As a platform of that magnitude, with properties listed all around the world, and the technology that they have access to, there is no reason that they should not be doing their due diligence to ensure that the properties listed actually have a legal right to do so," Siburt said.

Upon further investigation, Siburt discovered that the property was listed on Airbnb by the tenant of the previous owner from whom she had purchased the property.

TIKTOK NOT LIABLE FOR PHILADELPHIA GIRL, 10, WHO DIED TRYING VIRAL ‘BLACKOUT CHALLENGE,’ COURT FINDS

Siburt told the Charlotte Observer that HOA board members sent her documents detailing a spat between the previous homeowner and the tenant who listed the rented space on Airbnb without permission.

The previous homeowner eventually evicted the tenant but was unaware the space was still being rented out to guests through Airbnb.

FOX Business has reached out to Siburt for additional information.

Airbnb told FOX Business that incidents such as these are rare and the listing has been removed from the platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"All hosts on Airbnb must certify that they have permission to list their space, and in the event a concern is reported to us we investigate and take appropriate action," an Airbnb spokesperson said.