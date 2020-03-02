Expand / Collapse search
Nokia CEO Suri steps down, Lundmark named successor

Pekka Lundmark will take on the role on Sept. 1

Associated Press
The CEO of wireless networks company Nokia is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by an energy executive.

The company announced Monday that Pekka Lundmark will take on the role on Sept. 1 from Rajeev Suri. Lundmark is currently president and CEO of Finnish energy company Fortum.

Nokia's new President and CEO Pekka Lundmark shakes hands with resigning President and CEO Rajeev Suri (R) after a news conference at the Nokia headquarters in Espoo, Finland, March 2, 2020. (Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via Reuters)

Nokia said Suri had previously told its board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point, provided a solid succession plan was in place.

Suri, who has worked at Nokia for 25 years, will leave his post on Aug. 31. He will serve as an advisor until Jan. 1, 2021.

