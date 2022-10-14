No pilot, no problem: Xwing tests self-flying cargo plane, paves future for autonomous flight

Following successful test flights of its self-flying cargo carrier system, tech startup Xwing is hoping its innovation will revolutionize the airline industry and serve as a possible solution to a growing pilot shortage.

"There's no reason why, down the road, you won't be able to get into a small aircraft and travel these distances much more efficiently than you can today with a car," Xwing CEO and founder Marc Piette told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble Friday from its mission control in Concord, California.

Xwing’s "Superpilot" autonomous flying system utilizes both hardware and software to transport everyday goods. The flights are managed remotely by ground crew, and during testing phases, there’s a safety pilot onboard.

Since beginning its testing phases, Xwing’s "Superpilot" technology has completed 10,425 flights, traveling nearly 1.2 million miles and carrying a total of 5.6 million pounds of cargo, its website claims.

REGIONAL AIRLINE HAS SOLUTION FOR PILOT SHORTAGE

"We can fly to remote areas, we can fly over non-densely populated areas, we can fly without passengers onboard," Xwing Chief Technology Officer Maxime Gabriel also told Trimble on "Varney & Co." "Packages don’t really care if there’s a pilot in the front or not."

According to the product description for the "Superpilot" technology, flight data collected over time will give the software the ability "to learn, adapt and improve continuously based on real world scenarios."

Its founder and CEO claimed the aircraft technology will come at an affordable price, and predicted autonomous passenger flights could be commonplace in the next decade.

"It can be as affordable as driving on a per-mile basis," Piette said. "We do think people will be getting into remotely supervised or operated aircraft by the end of this decade, especially for regional routes and smaller aircraft, it’s entirely doable."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Xwing’s goal is to begin cargo flights from one small airport to another, completely without a pilot, by 2025.

"We are taking a very pragmatic approach to deploying this technology," Gabriel noted.

After joining a test flight in the Xwing plane, Trimble noted the timeliness of the new technology for the struggling aviation industry.

"With the pilot shortage as bad as it is now, and expected to get even worse over the next decade, this type of technology could really revolutionize the industry and certainly help solve that problem to some degree," Trimble reported.