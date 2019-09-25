New Google Pixel: 5 things you need to know about the smartphone line

Android smartphones are the most popular in the global market, thanks to their varied and affordable price points and functions.

Tech giant Google appeared to have noticed this trend in 2016 when it jumped on the train to deliver users its own version of an Android smartphone with the Pixel lineup.

The search engine has successfully sold millions of units to the public. Smartphone website Android Authority reported on a study that states the Google Pixel line grew 43 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. The latest value model, Google Pixel 3a, is said to have doubled sales in the second quarter of 2019, according to a report in The Verge.

While Google’s quick-growing smartphones have made waves in the tech arena, there’s much people don’t know about this niche line. Here is a rundown of the top five Google Pixel facts:

How Google Pixel got its start

The first Google Pixel was released in October 2016. A standard five-inch model and a large five-and-a-half-inch model were made available to eager consumers. Both sported USB Type-C connectors, 12.3MP cameras, 4GB of RAM and internal storage of 32GB and 128GB.

Since then, Google has updated features with the Google Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a and 3a XL.

Google Assistant

Since its debut, the Google Pixel has been onboarded with its own virtual-helper technology, the Google Assistant.

With simple “Hey, Google” or “OK, Google” commands, the voice assistant can deliver the latest news, schedule appointments, conduct internet searches and so on.

Google Photos storage

Google Photos offers free unlimited image storage up to 15GB. An upgrade to 100GB will costs $2 a month and $10 per month for one terabyte.

Titan M Security Chip

What’s more, the device’s Titan M Chip makes it “the most secure phone yet,” the company said. And that’s an important feature in a time of heightened privacy awareness. The chip allows for more secure transactions in third-party apps and resistance to hacking attempts.

Google Pixel 4

Google has announced a new model, the Pixel 4, which is set to release in October.

It will attempt to take the Pixel 3 features to the next level, and come with a huge camera and top bezel to house its sensors.

