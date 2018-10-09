Google poised to unveil new Pixel phones, other services

Google is expected to introduce two new smartphones Tuesday, part of its continuing push to embed its digital services and Android software more deeply into peoples' lives.

The new Pixel-branded phones will anchor a product event Tuesday in New York. Google launched its line of high-end phones two years ago to better compete against Apple, Samsung and other device makers.

Continue Reading Below

Most phone makers besides Apple rely heavily on Google software — both its free Android operating system, which powers most of the world's mobile devices, and other apps such as search, Google Maps and YouTube.

Google's own Pixel phones, however, have so far tended to generate more media attention than consumer sales.