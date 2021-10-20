Netflix goes down, users worldwide report outages

Thousands of Netflix users of the website and mobile app reported outages on Wednesday.

"We are currently experiencing issues streaming on some devices," read a statement on the company's website.

According to Downdetector, a website that reports service outages, reports came around 4 p.m. PST of outages and peaked over the following hour. The platform was reportedly not working for users in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Australia.

The website appeared to have resolved the issue shortly before 6:30 p.m. PST.

"Netflix is up! We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service," the website said.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

The outage came amid a week of controversy for the company, brought on by the release of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special "The Closer."

NETFLIX RELEASES STATEMENT ABOUT TRANS EMPLOYEE WALKOUT: ‘WE RESPECT THE DECISION’

Released earlier this month, Chappelle said, "gender is a fact" and said he identified as a "TERF," an acronym that stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." He also compared the transgender community to people who wear blackface.

Netflix employees walked out Wednesday in protest. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers who joined in afterward.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused," a Netflix spokesperson said in a previous statement to Fox Business regarding the walk-out. "We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.