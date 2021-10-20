Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Netflix

Netflix goes down, users worldwide report outages

The outage came amid week of controversy for the company

close
Panel on earnings, markets  video

Buy Netflix stock after earnings missed expectations, wealth manager says

Panel on earnings, markets 

Thousands of Netflix users of the website and mobile app reported outages on Wednesday.  

"We are currently experiencing issues streaming on some devices," read a statement on the company's website. 

According to Downdetector, a website that reports service outages, reports came around 4 p.m. PST of outages and peaked over the following hour. The platform was reportedly not working for users in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Australia. 

Netflix

In this photo illustration, the logo of Netflix is displayed on a laptop screen and on a smart phone screen in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India on October 13, 2020. (Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto)

The website appeared to have resolved the issue shortly before 6:30 p.m. PST. 

"Netflix is up! We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service," the website said. 

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment. 

The outage came amid a week of controversy for the company, brought on by the release of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special "The Closer." 

NETFLIX RELEASES STATEMENT ABOUT TRANS EMPLOYEE WALKOUT: ‘WE RESPECT THE DECISION’

Released earlier this month, Chappelle said, "gender is a fact" and said he identified as a "TERF," an acronym that stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." He also compared the transgender community to people who wear blackface. 

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. (Getty Images)

Netflix employees walked out Wednesday in protest. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers who joined in afterward. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused," a Netflix spokesperson said in a previous statement to Fox Business regarding the walk-out. "We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Dave Chappelle, seen here performing to a sold out crowd at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)