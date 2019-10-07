Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

National vaping death total hits 19 after 1st case in Massachusetts

By Fox Business
close
Owner of 906 Vapor Mark Slis talks about his shop's lawsuit against the state of Michigan.video

Vape shop suing Michigan after ban

Owner of 906 Vapor Mark Slis talks about his shop's lawsuit against the state of Michigan.

Just 13 days after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, of Massachusetts, enacted a ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday the state’s first death from a vaping-associated lung injury.

Continue Reading Below

The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. The woman was among the 121 suspected cases that have been reported in the Bay State since Sept. 11, when it began mandating that clinicians immediately report any unexplained vaping-associated lung injury to the department.

FOR MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FTC PROBES E-CIGARETTE SALES, ADVERTISING PRACTICES
LUNG DAMAGE FROM VAPING RESEMBLES CHEMICAL BURNS

This marks the second death in New England in four days as Connecticut reported its first death on Thursday. The death in Massachusetts brings the national total to 19 reported in 16 states. As of last week, a total of 1,080 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory.

No single product has been linked to all cases of vaping-related lung injury.

This past Friday, Massachusetts' ban was upheld by a U.S. District Court judge after the Vapor Technology Association filed for a temporary restraining order to lift the ban.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE