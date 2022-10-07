Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Space business

NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 astronaut mission arrives at the International Space Station

SpaceX Crew-4 mission will return to Earth in about a week

close
Former Astronaut Leroy Chiao discusses future American space endeavors, the NASA-SpaceX partnership, commercial space operations, and past experiences on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

NASA, SpaceX send astronauts off to International Space Station

Former Astronaut Leroy Chiao discusses future American space endeavors, the NASA-SpaceX partnership, commercial space operations, and past experiences on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon. 

The agency said that the Dragon Endurance spacecraft docked at the complex shortly after 5 p.m. ET.

After Dragon's link up to the Harmony module, the hatch opened at 6:49 p.m. ET, following standard leak checks and pressurization.

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina joined the Expedition 68 crew. 

NASA, SPACEX CREW-5 MISSION LAUNCHES TO SPACE STATION

Crew-5 docking

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station Thursday Oct. 6. (Credit: NASA TV / Fox News)

For a short time, the number of crew on the orbiting laboratory will increase to 11 people until Crew-4 departs.

That departure is slated to happen in approximately a week. 

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann enters the space station less than two hours after docking the Dragon Endurance crew ship to the Harmony module’s forward port. (Credit: NASA TV)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Endurance launched from the Florida-based Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A at noon ET. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The trip to the space station lasted 29 hours and the crew is scheduled for a stay of up to six months before returning to Earth next year.

SpaceX Crew-5 launch

The SpaceX Endurance crew ship atop the Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying four Crew-5 members to the space station.  (Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

"It was an outstanding launch," Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station Program at Johnson Space Center, said. "Just a fantastic day to be in human spaceflight."

Crew-5 marks the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada and Kikina, and the fifth for Wakata. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Mann has become the first Native American woman in space.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian hitched a ride from the Kennedy Space Center.