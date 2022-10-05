NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 mission launches to space station
SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft reached orbit after launching from Florida
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission successfully launched to the International Space Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after noon Eastern Time, SpaceX announced that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
The spacecraft, Endurance, is scheduled to dock at the space station at 4:57 p.m. ET on Thursday.