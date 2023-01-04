Expand / Collapse search
NASA awards ADNET Systems $468M contract

This is the Maryland firm's fourth consecutive contract providing research at Goddard Space Flight Center

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 4

NASA has awarded Maryland firm ADNET Systems, Inc., a contract worth up to $468 million to provide research and development at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

nasa goddard space flight center

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a visit to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Nov. 5, 2021, in Greenbelt, Md.  (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The five-year deal that begins April 1 marks the fourth consecutive time ADNET has won the Space and Earth Sciences Data Analysis-V (SESDA) contract from the agency.

NASA said in an announcement that the contract is a small business set-aside under federal regulations, and the purpose is to provide an array of services to support Goddard's sciences and exploration directorate.

goddard nasa james webb telescope

Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Robotics Operation Center during a visit to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Nov. 5, 2021, in Greenbelt, Md.  (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"All of us at ADNET are pleased and excited to continue our partnership with NASA, and we are thrilled to be selected as the SESDA prime contractor for the fourth time," ADNET President and CEO Ashok Jha said in a statement. "It is a direct validation of our amazing, dedicated and talented staff."

The Bethesda, Maryland company's contract will involve more than 300 scientists, IT professionals and education outreach specialists, the company said. 

The federal contractor operates nationwide in agencies, including NASA, NOAA and DOT.