NASA awards ADNET Systems $468M contract

NASA has awarded Maryland firm ADNET Systems, Inc., a contract worth up to $468 million to provide research and development at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

The five-year deal that begins April 1 marks the fourth consecutive time ADNET has won the Space and Earth Sciences Data Analysis-V (SESDA) contract from the agency.

NASA said in an announcement that the contract is a small business set-aside under federal regulations, and the purpose is to provide an array of services to support Goddard's sciences and exploration directorate.

"All of us at ADNET are pleased and excited to continue our partnership with NASA, and we are thrilled to be selected as the SESDA prime contractor for the fourth time," ADNET President and CEO Ashok Jha said in a statement. "It is a direct validation of our amazing, dedicated and talented staff."

The Bethesda, Maryland company's contract will involve more than 300 scientists, IT professionals and education outreach specialists, the company said.

The federal contractor operates nationwide in agencies, including NASA, NOAA and DOT.