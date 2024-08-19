Musk's SpaceX takes bold step beyond space station on the way to making humanity an 'interplanetary species'

Space X’s Polaris Dawn mission, which will take four astronauts three times farther from Earth than the International Space Station, is expected to launch on Monday, bringing many firsts, including a commercial space walk in newly designed space suits.

The Polaris Program is a test and developmental program of innovative technology that will be used in spaceflight and ultimately bring in a new era of commercial space exploration. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk frequently references the goal of making humanity an "interplanetary species."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 will carry the Polaris Dawn astronauts into space on Monday, marking the first mission out of the Polaris Program.

As part of the mission, astronauts will test a next-generation spacesuit as they conduct the first commercial spacewalk.

The crew will also be launched to the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission since the Apollo program and will allow them to test a new communication system using Musk’s Starlink.

Additionally, crewmembers will conduct nearly 40 critical health research experiments while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and one member will read the children’s book, "Kisses from Space," while in orbit.

"After more than two years of training, we are excited to embark on this mission," Jared Isaacman, commander of the Polaris Dawn mission said. "We are incredibly thankful for this opportunity and to the thousands of SpaceX engineers who have contributed to this endeavor. We hope the results from our mission will accelerate SpaceX’s vision to make life multiplanetary and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its efforts to improve global survival rates for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Throughout our mission, we will aim to inspire humankind to look up and imagine what we can achieve here on Earth and in the worlds beyond our own."

Isaacman was the mission commander of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to space in 2021. Hailing from Pennsylvania, he is an accomplished aviator who holds several world air records, including two Speed-Around-The-World flights.

Joining Isaac are retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Scott "Kidd" Poteet of New Hampshire, who is the mission pilot; Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis of Colorado; and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon of Houston.

Menon wrote the children’s book "Kisses from Space," which she will read to children from orbit.

The new cutting-edge extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits being used during the mission were unveiled in May, bridging the gap between style and practicality. Gone are the days of bulky, cumbersome space suits. The new EVA suit blends a sleek design with advanced functionality.

Popular culture often misleads us with oversimplified depictions of space suits. Contrary to the "goldfish bowl" helmets and easy-to-wear coveralls seen in movies, real space suits are complex, human-shaped spacecraft. They’re equipped with propulsion and life-support systems, making them more akin to deep-sea diving gear than casual wear.

SpaceX’s current intravehicular activity (IVA) suits serve as emergency protection within the Dragon capsule. However, they’re not designed for the rigors of spacewalks. The new EVA suit is a significant upgrade, offering enhanced mobility, durability and protection against the harsh conditions of space.

The EVA suit retains the sleek design of the IVA model but introduces new materials and fabrication techniques for improved performance. The suit is also scalable, ensuring a perfect fit for a diverse range of body types.

They have rotating joints for better mobility, advanced seals and valves, a 3D-printed helmet with a glare-reducing visor and camera, and thermal management textiles for extreme protection.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson of Fox Business contributed to this report.