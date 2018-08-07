Elon Musk considering taking Tesla private

Tesla shares jumped on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he is considering taking the company private and has secured the financing.

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear if the tweet is verified.

Tesla’s shares were already moving higher prior to Musk’s tweet, after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has built a $2 billion stake in the electric automaker. Shares climbed about 2% following the report, but they have accelerated since Musk’s tweet.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TSLA TESLA INC. 363.33 +21.34 +6.24%

Tesla shares rallied last week following the company’s second-quarter results. Although the company posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss, the company stood behind its prior forecast that it would swing to profitability in the second half of 2018.