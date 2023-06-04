Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

CRIME

Missing woman found shot, burned to death after Facebook Marketplace meetup: police

Alabama resident Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, was last seen on May 31

close
WallStreet Alliance Group partner Aadil Zaman and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle react to the earnings miss on The Claman Countdown. video

Facebook stock faceplants: On pace for biggest one-day drop ever

WallStreet Alliance Group partner Aadil Zaman and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle react to the earnings miss on The Claman Countdown.

An Alabama woman was found shot and burned after she disappeared while allegedly picking up an item she purchased on Facebook Marketplace.

Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found burned Thursday, with arriving officers saying that the body also had "visible signs of trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined she had been shot, according to a report from NBCDFW.

"When I looked out my bedroom window, I seen a big flame," resident Herbert Brown told WVTM. "I look over the fence and there was this body on fire.

ELIZABETH HOLMES REPORTS TO PRISON, BEGINS 11-YEAR SENTENCE

The facebook app is displayed on a smartphone

The Facebook app is displayed on a smartphone. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The firefighters came, they put the fire out and the police stayed out there until 2 or 3 in the morning just scanning the place," Brown added.

The woman, who was eventually identified as 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler, had been missing since May 31, when she went to pick up a Facebook Marketplace purchase.

Police have not made any arrests, according to the report, while a potential motive is also still under investigation.

police lights file

Police have not made any arrests, according to the report, while a potential motive is also still under investigation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Birmingham Police did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.