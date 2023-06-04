Missing woman found shot, burned to death after Facebook Marketplace meetup: police

An Alabama woman was found shot and burned after she disappeared while allegedly picking up an item she purchased on Facebook Marketplace.

Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found burned Thursday, with arriving officers saying that the body also had "visible signs of trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined she had been shot, according to a report from NBCDFW.

"When I looked out my bedroom window, I seen a big flame," resident Herbert Brown told WVTM. "I look over the fence and there was this body on fire.

"The firefighters came, they put the fire out and the police stayed out there until 2 or 3 in the morning just scanning the place," Brown added.

The woman, who was eventually identified as 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler, had been missing since May 31, when she went to pick up a Facebook Marketplace purchase.

Police have not made any arrests, according to the report, while a potential motive is also still under investigation.

Birmingham Police did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.