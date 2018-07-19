Search

Microsoft's cloud continues to fuel growth

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the Walmart partnership, corporate tech spending, innovation, working with the Chinese government, trade tensions and potential government regulations.

Microsoft Corp. reported big gains in its cloud-computing business, in part by winning over customers who mix those services with its software.

Revenue from server products and cloud services, a category that reflects Microsoft's performance in the so-called hybrid cloud, grew 26% in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company doesn't disclose revenue for the segment.

Those sales helped Microsoft generate $30.09 billion in revenue, a 17% gain from a year ago, when measured using a new accounting standard the company adopted at the beginning of its fiscal year.

Microsoft had $8.87 billion in net income, or $1.14 a share, under generally accepted accounting principles. When using the new accounting standard, Microsoft's net income a year ago hit $8.07 billion, or $1.03 a share.

Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected Microsoft to report per-share earnings of $1.08 with revenue of $29.23 billion.

