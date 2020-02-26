Expand / Collapse search
Microsoft warns coronavirus derailing supply chain

Microsoft's supply chains “are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.”

Associated Press
Becoming carbon negative will be a ‘tidal wave’ among companies in 2020s: Microsoft president

Microsoft President Brad Smith discusses his company’s initiative to go from carbon neutral to carbon negative by 2030.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says its supply chain is being hurt by the virus outbreak in China and will return to normal operations at a slower pace than expected.

Microsoft had predicted it would make between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion in revenue from its personal computing segment in the current fiscal quarter.

That was based on “a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China,” the company said Wednesday.

But Microsoft says the supply chain for its Windows licenses and Surface hardware businesses “are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.”

Thus, the company says it doesn't expect to meet that target.

Last week, Apple warned investors that it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities in China have reopened, but production is ramping up slowly.

The company said demand for iPhones was also down in China because Apple's retail stores are closed or operating with reduced hours.