Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Microsoft
Published

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 years, shifting users to Teams

Microsoft purchased Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion

close
Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith breaks down how the company plans to invest in artificial intelligence during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Microsoft vice chair and president says AI is the ‘most important’ export of American services

Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith breaks down how the company plans to invest in artificial intelligence during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Skype is no more, as Microsoft is retiring the once-popular video calling service on Monday. 

Shutting down Skype will help the software giant focus on its homegrown Teams service by simplifying its communication offerings, Microsoft announced back in February. 

To ease the transition from the platform, its users will be able to log into the free version of Teams using their existing credentials, with chats and contacts migrating automatically. 

"Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments, and we are honored to have been part of the journey," Jeff Tepper, Microsoft president of collaborative apps and platforms, said in a statement. 

MICROSOFT SETS MAY END DATE FOR SKYPE AFTER 14-YEAR RUN

Zoom call remote work

Businessman discussing work on video call with team members. (iStock / iStock)

Those who do not want to use Microsoft Teams Free can export their Skype data. Those who do nothing will have their data deleted in January 2026, Microsoft's website says.

Skype first launched in 2003. When Microsoft acquired it in 2011 for $8.5 billion, the service had around 150 million monthly users. When the popularity of Zoom surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, that number had fallen to roughly 23 million.

The decline was partly because Skype's underlying technology was not suited for the smartphone era.

STARBASE, HOME TO ELON MUSK'S SPACEX, TO OFFICIALLY BECOME A TEXAS CITY

Web camera with Skype logo in the background

A web camera is seen in front of a Skype logo in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, May 26, 2015. (Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Microsoft Logo

A logo sits illuminated outside the Microsoft booth at ISE 2024 on January 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has retired Skype on May 5, 2025.  (Cesc Maymo / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 435.28 +9.88 +2.32%

Microsoft Teams launched in 2017. While Microsoft declined to share the latest user figures for Skype with Reuters, the company said there would be no job cuts due to the move and that Teams has about 320 million monthly active users.

Fox News' Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report and Reuters contributed to this report. 