Microsoft

Microsoft discontinuing certain Xbox models ahead of new console: Report

Xbox Series X slated for release later this year

Microsoft is stopping the production of some video game consoles as it prepares to release its next-generation Xbox Series X.

The company will halt production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, The Verge reported Thursday, citing a Microsoft spokesperson.

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to questions from FOX Business.

While the Redmond, Washington-based tech company is discontinuing the two console models, it will continue to manufacture and distribute the Xbox One S, according to the report. And the other consoles will likely remain available in the months ahead.

The upcoming Xbox Series X (Microsoft)

Microsoft unveiled its upcoming Series X console last December with plans to release it later this year. It will deliver four times as much processing power as the Xbox One X and display 60-120 frames per second in 4K, the company said.

The company is also expected to announce a cheaper, less powerful next-generation console, The Verge reported.

