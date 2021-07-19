Microsoft applauds Biden's China slap after hack

The Biden administration called out China for a breach of Microsoft's systems last winter and the software giant is applauding the move.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 276.20 -4.55 -1.62%

In a statement to FOX Business the company said:

"Attributions like these will help the international community ensure those behind indiscriminate attacks are held accountable. The governments involved in this attribution have taken an important and positive step that will contribute to our collective security. Transparency is critical if we’re to combat the rising cyberattacks we see across the planet against individuals, organizations and nations," said Tom Burt, Microsoft corporate vice president, customer security and trust.

The Biden administration on Monday blamed China for the hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world.

The administration made the announcement with a group of allies and partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and NATO in what is the first time NATO has publically condemned China's illicit activities.

The software giant's exploitation from the Chinese is nothing new. Former CEO Steve Ballmer, in 2018, lamented to FOX Business about the situation, saying 90% of companies in China are using the Microsoft operating system, though only 1% are actually paying for it.

CHINA IS RIPPING OFF MICROSOFT TO THE TUNE OF $10B

""I’m a free trader, by nature. I went to the school of economics – it’s the best thing for the world," Ballmer told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in November of 2018. "This one’s a tricky issue because it’s absolutely clear that the rules don’t apply in China, and the U.S. government needs to do something."

Microsoft, under the direction of CEO Satya Nadella, recently crossed $2 trillion in market value, joining Apple as the only two companies to achieve this milestone.

The stock, absent Monday's decline, is hovering near all-time highs.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.