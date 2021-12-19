Expand / Collapse search
Meta/Facebook voted worst company of 2021: survey

The social media giant received 50% more votes than the runner-up

Facebook, which was recently rebranded as "Meta," was rated the worst company of the year according to a recent survey.

The open-ended survey, which was performed on Survey Monkey via the Yahoo! Finance home page from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, received 1,541 respondents.

Eight percent of the write-in votes were for Facebook, according to Yahoo, which noted that the social media giant received 50% more votes than the runner-up Alibaba, which is a Chinese e-commerce company.

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a drink of water as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (AP Newsroom)

In September, Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change to his company, which came during a PR crisis including scathing testimony to U.S. and U.K. lawmakers from former product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen, as well as a series of reports from the Wall Street Journal and a media consortium of 17 U.S. news outlets, including FOX Business.

A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria, TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Reuters)

Last week, Meta notified about 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they may have been targeted by seven private "surveillance-for-hire" firms.

"The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information and compromise their devices and accounts," Meta Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich and Head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski said in a blog post Thursday. 

Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone with binary code on a laptop screen. ( Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients."

The firms, which are based in Israel, India, North Macedonia, and China, include Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox, and an unknown Chinese entity. 

Fox Business' Bradford Betz and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.