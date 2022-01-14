Facebook parent Meta faces $3.1B UK class action for breach of competition law

The parent company of Facebook is facing a class action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for breach of competition law, according to a report.

The filing accuses the parent company, California-based Meta, of abusing its dominance of social networking in the U.K. for several years, according to TechCrunch.

The accusation comes from a legal expert on competition, backed by a powerful litigation fund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The suit. If successful, would have Facebook paying $3.1 billion in damages to Facebook U.K. users.

The lawsuit was filed with the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal in London.

The suit claims Facebook should pay its 44 million U.K. users compensation for the exploitation of their data between 2015 and 2019.

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES

It says Facebook took all the personal and private data of its users and in return all its users got, in effect, was the ability to post photos of babies and kittens to their friends and families.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB META PLATFORMS INC. 326.48 -6.78 -2.03%

The action is being mounted by international competition law expert Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen.

She claims Facebook set an "unfair price" for U.K. Facebook users.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TechCrunch reached out to Facebook asking for comment but had not yet received a response.

Financial backing for the case is coming from Innsworth, one of the largest litigation funders in the world.